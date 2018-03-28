NOPD arrests 2 for stealing bacon, 20 cases of beer, pork, catfish from Algiers Point business

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested two people who stole bacon, pork, catfish, and beer from the walk in freezer of an Algiers Point business.

Forty-six-year-old Tosheam Dudley and 31-year-old Jessica Gorsuch were recorded by surveillance cameras cutting a locks off of a side gate at a business in the 100 block of Delaronde Street just after 12:30 a.m. on March 22.

Dudley and Gorsuch then pried the lock off of a walk in freezer and began removing meat and beer, according to the NOPD.

The pair initially put the stolen items in a shopping cart and wheeled it away, but later returned in a red vehicle and loaded more meat and beer into that vehicle.

Around 15 pounds of pork, 30 pounds of catfish, 20 cases of beer, and two cases of bacon were stolen from the business.

Dudley and Gorsuch were each arrested and booked on charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to a property.

Anyone with additional information regarding the subjects should contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.