× New Orleans Police searching for missing child last seen at KIPP Morial Middle School

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is searching for juvenile reported as missing from the 7700 block of Grant Street yesterday.

At about 10:15 a.m., the missing juvenile, Shane Williams, was in class at KIPP Morial Middle School when he got into a verbal altercation with a teacher.

Williams then ran out of the school and has not been seen since that time.

He was last seen wearing a green-colored KIPP school shirt, khaki-colored pants with black and gray colored Adidas.

Anyone with any information on the location of Shane Williams should contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070 or 9-1-1.