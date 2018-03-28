× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Sports drinks for CCC 10-K

The Crescent City Classic is Saturday, and one of the key things for runners and walkers to remember is to stay hydrated. But replenishing fluids doesn’t have to mean drinking sugary sports drinks. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on which fluid replacers are packed with electrolytes with little or no added sugar, and which sugar-bombs to steer clear of.

It’s essential to replenish electrolytes when losing large amounts of sweat, even during shorter workouts

Sodium is the main electrolyte lost in sweat, so a higher-sodium fluid replacer may be more desirable

Sugar-containing sports drinks are typically only needed when exercise is longer than 60-90 minutes – generally not needed during 10-K race like Crescent City Classic.

LOVE IT!

nuun hydration electrolyte drink tabs

Per tablet: 10 calories – 4 gram carb – 1 gram sugar – 360 mg sodium – 100 mg potassium

No artificial sweeteners or colors (sweetened with stevia; colored with vegetable juice extracts)

SOS Hydration Drink Powder

Per packet: 13 calories – 3.5 grams carb – 2.5 grams sugar – 330 mg sodium – 195 mg potassium

Ingredients include sucrose, dextrose, natural blueberry flavors, beet juice powder for color, stevia.

Hydra-Guard Recharge

Per bottle: 35 calories – 17 grams carb – 5 grams sugar – 115 mg sodium – 481 mg potassium

Ingredients include stevia & erythritol (sweeteners), sugar, fruit & vegetable juice for color, monkfruit

Coconut Water – e.g. ZICO

Per 16-oz: 90 calories – 22 grams carb – 19 grams sugar – 110 mg sodium – 900 mg potassium

100% natural coconut water, no added sugar

LIKE IT!

Emergen-C

Per packet: 30 calories – 8 grams carb – 5 grams sugar- 65 mg sodium – 200 mg potassium

Lower-sodium than often needed for a “sports” drink – but good for those who need to watch sodium

Ultima Replenisher

Per packet: 0 calories – 0 carb – 0 sugar – 55 mg sodium – 250 mg potassium

Lower-sodium than often needed for a “sports” drink – but good for those who need to watch sodium

Vitaminwater ZERO

Per bottle: 0 calories – 4 grams carb – 0 sugar – 0 sodium – n/a potassium

No sodium. Essentially same as water, from hydration perspective; won’t be as effective as sports drink

HATE IT!

Vitaminwater ACTIVE

Per bottle: 100 calories – 26 grams carb – 23 grams ADDED sugar – 230 mg sodium – 80 mg potassium

Basically it’s a sugary sports drink, sweetened with cane sugar, just without the artificial colors.

MIO Sport + Powerade Zero:

Per 20-ounce bottle: 0 calories – 0 carb – 0 sugar – 250 mg sodium – 60 mg potassium

Contains artificial colors and artificial sweeteners (sucralose and acesulfame potassium)

Gatorade & Powerade

Per 12 ounces: 80 calories – 21 grams carbs – 21 grams sugar – 150-160 mg sodium – 35-45 mg potassium

Ingredients include sugar/high fructose corn syrup + artificial colors

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD