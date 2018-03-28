× Kids learning what it would be like to get a job on the river

NEW ORLEANS– Today at the Port of New Orleans students from various high schools in our area got an exciting educational opportunity. This program is called “RiverWorks Discovery.”

Juniors and seniors from local high schools are selected for the program. They’re selected based on their interest in possibly getting a job in the river industry.

The Coast Guard answered questions and gave kids hands-on experience at some tasks they’d be doing if they actually were in the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard is just one of many jobs that are featured in the RiverWorks Discovery program.

For more information, click HERE.