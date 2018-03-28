In the laboratory: what does a 16-year-old scientist see through her pink goggles?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - She's a sixteen year old.

And she's studying stem cells in a New Orleans laboratory.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood, of course, has to ask the question.

How many sixteen year olds do you know who are studying stem cells?

Amaris Lewis says, "well, other than me?"

That's why Amaris Lewis is joining the club and is now a member of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by the folks at The Keating Law Firm.

When Amaris Lewis talks about what she's always up to in the lab at Lusher Charter High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, you may not understand what she's talking about.

Wild Bill Wood says it sounds a little, okay a lot, like a foreign language to him.

But what you will understand immediately is the message comes from the heart of Amaris Lewis.

She's a high school junior who's got a big future ahead of her.

Her hope is finding hope for people with arthritis and heart disease and bone disease.

That's why she's in the laboratory every day studying stem cells.

That's why at the age of just sixteen, Amaris Lewis is on the way to becoming a molecular biologist.

Wild Bill says, "since I have not quite completed my own PhD in molecular biology, remind me Amaris Lewis, what exactly is molecular biology?"

Amaris Lewis answers Wild Bill, "molecular biology is looking at cells and the fundamental particles of life on a microscopic level."

It's the kind of work that brought home the blue ribbon for Amaris Lewis.

With her science project about her work with stem cells, Amaris won first place in Cell and Molecular Biology at the Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair.

That's the fair's Grand Award. And it goes to Amaris Lewis.