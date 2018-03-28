× Heavy rain and severe weather threat Thursday

A cold front moving through the central United States will bring an area of rain and storms to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi on Thursday. This rain will be slow to move out of the area which provides the chance for some decent rainfall totals.

The forecast through Thursday evening is just one model output, but does indicate the potential on average of 1-2 inches of rain across the area. Areas that see heavier thunderstorms could receive more.

The other thing to watch for Thursday is the sever weather potential.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has part of our area under a ‘Slight Risk’ outlook. This is level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The best chance will be found north of I-10 and east of I-55.

While this chance is isolated, we do have the threat for strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated tornado as this line moves through.

You will want to stay weather aware on Thursday and heed any warnings that may be issued for your area.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online.