× Groudbreaking ceremony help for the WWII Museum’s Bollinger Canopy of Peace

NEW ORLEANS — The Bollinger Canopy of Peace will soon take its place as a new landmark on the New Orleans skyline. The iconic architectural structure, scheduled for completion in 2018, will rise 148 feet above the center of campus.

In the midday sun, the towering, bright-white Canopy will serve as a beacon to visitors and locals alike; after sundown, a state-of-the-art lighting system will transform the Canopy and its support legs into a stunning new nighttime landmark for the city.

Made possible through a generous 2015 gift from longtime Museum Trustee Donald T. “Boysie” Bollinger and his wife Joy, the Canopy ­will visually unify the Museum’s architecturally distinctive campus, bringing all of the buildings together in a way that embraces the stories told beneath it of the American experience in World War II.