Covington PD receives award for military support

COVINGTON, La. -- The Covington Police Department is getting some love for its support of the U.S. military.

One of its officers, Sgt. Lance Benjamin, is on a 400-day tour in Afghanistan for the U.S. Army Reserve.

Benjamin submitted the police department for the E.S.G.R (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) “PRO-PATRIA” Award.

The department was the only public agency in the state to receive the honor.

Officials received the award at a presentation in Covington this morning. Sgt. Benjamin was even able to see the ceremony from Afghanistan via a video conference.

Because of Sgt. Benjamin’s submission, the Police Department has qualified (and made the first cut) for the Department of Defense National Freedom Award which will be awarded in Washington D.C. later his year.