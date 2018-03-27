Would you eat it? Coconut Bird Nests!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Usually, when birds create a nest, they must scavenge for all sorts of sticks and leaves. Test Kitchen Taylor took all of the hard work (and dirt) out of making a bird nest with this recipe!
Coconut Bird Nests
4 egg whites
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 package (14 oz) sweetened flaked coconut
1/2 cup white chocolate chips, melted
One bag mini candy eggs
Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F.
Coat the cups in a mini muffin pan with cooking spray and set aside.
In a large bowl, lightly whisk together the eggs whites, salt, and sugar to combine.
Then, with a fork, mix in the coconut.
Lightly press 2 tbsp of the coconut mixture into the bottom and up the sides of each cup.
Bake for 28 to 30 minutes, until lightly golden on top. (Loosely place a piece of aluminum foil over the top of the pan if the coconut starts to brown too quickly.)
Let the nests cool in the tins on a wire rack for about 10 minutes.
Run a spatula around the edges of the muffin cups to loosen the nests and carefully lift them out and allow them to cool completely.
Put a small amount of melted white chocolate into each nest.
Add 2 or 3 candy eggs and press them gently to secure.
Pack and store in an air-tight container.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!