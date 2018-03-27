Would you eat it? Coconut Bird Nests!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Usually, when birds create a nest, they must scavenge for all sorts of sticks and leaves. Test Kitchen Taylor took all of the hard work (and dirt) out of making a bird nest with this recipe!

Coconut Bird Nests

4 egg whites

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 package (14 oz) sweetened flaked coconut

1/2 cup white chocolate chips, melted

One bag mini candy eggs

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees F.

Coat the cups in a mini muffin pan with cooking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, lightly whisk together the eggs whites, salt, and sugar to combine.

Then, with a fork, mix in the coconut.

Lightly press 2 tbsp of the coconut mixture into the bottom and up the sides of each cup.

Bake for 28 to 30 minutes, until lightly golden on top. (Loosely place a piece of aluminum foil over the top of the pan if the coconut starts to brown too quickly.)

Let the nests cool in the tins on a wire rack for about 10 minutes.

Run a spatula around the edges of the muffin cups to loosen the nests and carefully lift them out and allow them to cool completely.

Put a small amount of melted white chocolate into each nest.

Add 2 or 3 candy eggs and press them gently to secure.

Pack and store in an air-tight container.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!