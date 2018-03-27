The place where St. Teresa of Calcutta stayed while visiting New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- As you know, Louisiana is rich in its Catholic history. There are many places in Louisiana with historical religious significance. One of those places is St. Michael Special School in Uptown New Orleans, where St. Teresa of Calcutta visited.

The historic convent at St. Michael Special School is undergoing a major renovation, but before we take a look at the future of the convent, let's take a look at its past.

"We're not sure exactly when the convent was built, but we do believe it was sometime in the 1850's."

Tish Sauerhoff, the President & Principal at St. Michael Special School says the convent has been a special part of the school's history. Sr. Lillian McCormack established the school and lived in the convent.

"Sr. Lillian was from New Orleans and she was an Irish Catholic nun," Sauerhoff said.

One memorable moment for Sr. Lillian was when she had a special visitor. Mother Teresa, now known as St. Teresa of Calcutta.

"She came to give a speech at the Catholic Daughters of America, and she actually stayed with Sr. Lillian, and stayed in her room."

They will be preserving Sr. Lillian's room and the convent renovation includes new classrooms, a music room, a chapel, and an updated technology lab.

"We're actually going to preserve all these wood floors, as much as we can salvage," Sauerhoff said.

While preserving the convent's past and building for a bright future, there sure looks like there's room for even more history to be made.

For over 50 years, St. Michael Special school has been providing educational and vocational opportunities for those with developmental and learning special needs.

For more information about St. Michael Special School, click HERE.