She’s baaaaaaack! ‘Roseanne’ returns to TV: Tuesdays at 7pm on WGNO ABC 26

HOLLYWOOD – She’s back.

Are you ready for her?

She’s Roseanne Barr, star of Roseanne.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood bumped into Roseanne in Hollywood.

Roseanne says she excited about the return of her classic TV, legendary TV show.

You can watch Roseanne, the comeback, on WGNO ABC 26 Tuesday nights at 7 pm.

And she’s back with quite a resume in hand.

That resume now resumes after nine years, 224 episodes of her show and four Emmys.

This is season ten.

And of course, at the center of the circus is Roseanne, herself.

She’s the comedy superstar who’s been called “the funniest disturber of the peace that we have.”

Joining Roseanne on Roseanne is New Orleans resident and actor John Goodman.

John Goodman comes back as Roseanne’s husband, Dan Conner.

Wild Bill Wood bumped into John Goodman on the same Hollywood trip. John got seven Emmy nominations for his role on Roseanne.

Also on the new Roseanne is Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris. She got three Emmys for her her work on Roseanne.

Lecy Goranson stars as Becky Conner-Healy. She was just 13 when she went on the second audition that landed her the part on the original Roseanne.

Sara Gilbert is on the show as Darlene Conner. She got two Emmy nominations for her role on the first Roseanne.

On the new Roseanne, Sara Gilbert is an executive producer.

Sara was a big part of bringing Roseanne, the new version back to television.

And you’ll see Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner. He was just six years old when he got the part on the original Roseanne.

So tune in to see what’s new on Roseanne, Tuesday nights at 7pm on WGNO ABC 26.

The new season premiere is a one-hour special.