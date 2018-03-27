× Officers will not face state charges in Alton Sterling case

BATON ROUGE – The officers who shot and killed Alton Sterling two years ago outside a Baton Rouge gas station will not face charges in Sterling’s death.

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the decision at a press conference this morning after laying out a detailed account of what happened the night Baton Rouge Police Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake attempted to arrest Sterling.

“The Louisiana Department of Justice cannot proceed with a prosecution of either Officer Lake or Officer Salamoni,” Landry said.

The two officers who responded to reports of a man brandishing a handgun outside the Triple S Food Mart the night of July 5, 2016.

Sterling repeatedly ignored verbal commands to comply with the officer’s demands, Landry said, resulting in an escalating situation that resulting in the officers shocking Sterling twice with a Taser.

Last May, the Department of Justice declined to press federal charges in the case.

“After an exhaustive, almost year-long investigation, all of the prosecutors and agents involved in this case have come to the conclusion that insufficient evidence exists to charge either officer with a federal crime in connection with this incident,” acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said at the time.

Landry said his office received all of the evidence gathered in the DOJ’s investigation, which they received several weeks after the DOJ announced its decision

“This investigation included an examination and a reexamination of all evidence provided by the Federal Government,” Landry said.

Every witness was interviewed again, and every piece of evidence was reexamined.

“Our investigation has concluded that officers Lake and Salamoni attempted to make a lawful arrest of Mr. Sterling based on probable cause,” Landry said.

Lake and Salamoni used verbal commands, moved to more strict commands, and used non-lethal measures before finally using fatal force, Landry said.

They operated under the assumption that Sterling was armed, an assumption that was proven correct when a loaded .38 caliber pistol was found in the pocket of Sterling’s pants.

Landry said his office was not tasked with deciding if the police department’s procedures were followed or if the officers could have used different tactics, but if they approached the situation in a legal manner.

Ultimately, Landry said, they did, resulting in the decision not to press state charges in the fatal incident.