NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing Baton Rouge man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since March 2.

Fifty-two-year-old Eddie Lee last spoke to his mother 25 days ago, according to the NOPD.

Lee usually speaks to his mother daily.

He stands 5’11” tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Eddie Lee is asked contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.