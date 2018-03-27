NOPD looking for woman last seen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who went missing after a night out on Bourbon Street.

Thirty-two-year-old Julia Barrett was last seen in a bar in the 800 block of Bourbon around 9 p.m. on March 26, according to the NOPD.

Barrett’s friend told police he left Barrett at the bar for about an hour.

After he charged his phone, Barrett’s friend said he received a message from Barrett saying she was going to return to their hotel room in Gretna, but she never arrived.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Barrett is about 5’4” and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with a purple shirt underneath, gray and black jeans, and purple shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Julia Barrett is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.