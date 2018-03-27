NOPD looking for vintage bicycle stolen from Uptown front porch

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a vintage bicycle that was stolen from the owner’s front porch.

The owner of the bicycle told investigators that she had secured her maroon-colored Raleigh vintage bicycle to a banister on her front porch around 8 p.m. on March 20.

At 5 p.m. on March 21, the woman found her banister smashed to pieces and her bike gone, according to the NOPD.

The bike as having low handlebars, fenders on both the front and rear tires, a back rack, and a broken water bottle holder.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen bicycle is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.