NOPD looking for man who broke into Holy Cross campus, ransacked offices

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is looking for the man who broke into two buildings on the University of Holy Cross campus, ransacking multiple offices and stealing a cash box.

The burglary happened Thursday (March 22) about 12:15 a.m. The reporting person told police the suspect forced his way into multiple offices and ransacked them. A gray cash box containing several hundred dollars was removed from the reception area.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a gray hoodie with a dark colored cap underneath, gold shoes and a silver wallet chain.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.