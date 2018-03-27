Jazz Fest 2018 will celebrate New Orleans Tricentennial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Jazz Fest is one month away. Let the countdown begin!

This year, the annual two-weekend mega music event has some Tricentennial fun in store, including fireworks on May 5 and attractions dedicated to all things New Orleans.

"We've celebrated countries before like last year we did a great thing with Cuba. This year New Orleans is the country we're celebrating. We're celebrating us!" Jazz Fest Producer Quint Davis said.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu noted at Tuesday's poster reveal and schedule release that the last night of Jazz Fest is also his last night in office.

"When Trombone Shorty walks off the stage on the second Sunday ... then I will second-line that whole night. I'll be marching in the streets of the city," he said.

This year's Jazz Fest poster artist is Terrance Osborne.

