Slidell singer had to teach Katy Perry how to pronounce ‘étouffée’

SLIDELL-- Local singing sensation Katilann Runnels made it through to "Hollywood Week" on American Idol.

On last night's episode, Runnels performed in front of celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie in the group rounds.

She successfully made it through, so she will continue her American Idol journey.

When she first auditioned for the hit show at Mardi Gras World in October, she said she had to teach Katy Perry how to properly say "étouffée."

Runnels works as a hostess at the Slidell restaurant Palmettos on the Bayou.

Watch the video above to hear how Perry pronounced "étouffée."

You can watch American Idol right here on WGNO-TV on Sundays and Mondays.