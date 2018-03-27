× Bogalusa man gets 10-year prison sentence for trying to kill his wife

FRANKLINTON, La. — A Bogalusa man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of his wife.

According to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Michael J. Hortman, 52, of Bogalusa, pleaded guilty Tuesday (March 27) to attempted second degree murder.

District Judge William J. Knight sentenced him to 10 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The crime occurred Sept. 29, 2017, when an agitated Hortman came home from work, threatened to kill his wife, struck her with a gun, and pulled the trigger multiple times, but it did not discharge initially. Hortman then reloaded, fired again several times in the house and at his wife, with at least one bullet flying past her head. When he put the gun on a shelf, she grabbed it and fled from the house.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated, and Hortman was later arrested on a warrant. Assistant District Attorney Jason Cuccia prosecuted the case.