× 2 treated for smoke inhalation after fire at N.O. East auto body shop

NEW ORLEANS – Two employees of a New Orleans East auto body shop were treated for smoke inhalation after a vehicle in the shop caught fire this morning.

New Orleans Fire Department spokesman Captain Eddie Holmes said a fire was first reported just before 10:45 a.m. in the 140 block of Harbor Circle.

About five minutes later, 26 NOFD personnel arrived on the scene and began fighting the fire.

The blaze started in a vehicle inside the body shop and spread throughout the building, according to Holmes.

Firefighters performed a thorough search of the building.

All employees managed to escape, but two were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to a hospital for observation, Holmes said.

No other injuries were reported.

The flames were under control by 11:45 a.m.