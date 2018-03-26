Woman reported missing from New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating Brooke Smith, who was last seen on Saturday, March 24, in the 7000 block of Northgate Drive.

The reporting person told police she arrived at the home where the victim was staying, at which time she was advised that Smith, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, had left the residence on foot. The reporting person began to canvas the area and spotted Smith sitting in front of Walmart.

The reporting person proceeded to park her vehicle, but once she exited she lost sight of Smith.

Smith is about 5’6 tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brunette shoulder length hair. Smith was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and light green sketcher sneakers.

Anyone with available information regarding Smith’s whereabouts should contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.