Two Dead after 14 Year Old Driver Strikes Motorcycle in Ascension Parish

GONZALES– Shortly before 2:00 am on March 26, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatality crash that occurred on LA 74 west of US 61 in Ascension Parish.

The crash took the life of 42 year old Robert Stafford of Gonzales and his passenger, 45 year old Dusty Duet of Prairieville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Stafford was traveling eastbound on a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

At the same time, the 14 year old juvenile was traveling westbound on LA 74 in a 2017 Nissan Versa.

For reasons still under investigation, the juvenile began traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of LA 74 and struck Stafford’s motorcycle head-on.

The juvenile’s vehicle continued traveling westbound and came to rest after striking a utility pole.

Stafford and Duet sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

The juvenile sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.