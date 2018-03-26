× Report: Louisiana teacher accused of beating 6-year-old student with autism

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge elementary school teacher has been arrested on battery charges after reportedly beating a 6-year-old student who has autism, according to WBRZ.

The Baton Rouge ABC affiliate reports that the Park Forest Elementary School student, who takes specialized classes at the school because of his autism, came home Friday afternoon with bruises on his head.

The school system and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated and arrested Gregory Bonvillian on charges of simple battery and cruelty to a juvenile.

Bonvillan has been placed on administrative leave by the school system.

Read the full report from WBRZ here.