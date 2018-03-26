× Pup News: Meet Nino

Nino is a 5-year-old, terrier pitbull/mix and is just a big goofball. He is a friendly, happy, alert, kiss-giving, tail-wagging fun dog. Nino has a lot to learn, and teaching this upbeat dog should be fun for you. He pulls on the leash and needs a halter and does not appear to know commands like “sit.” Nino comes to his name and is friendly with strangers. On a playdate with another dog, he gave the other dog lots of kisses and happily bounced around.

Nino is up for adoption through the LA-SPCA and his adoption fee is $25. His animal ID is 37575661.

Click here for more information about Nino.

Click here for more information about the LA-SPCA.