Pup News: Meet Nino

Nino is a 5-year-old, terrier pitbull/mix and is just a big goofball.  He is a friendly, happy, alert, kiss-giving, tail-wagging fun dog.  Nino has a lot to learn, and teaching this upbeat dog should be fun for you.  He pulls on the leash and needs a halter and does not appear to know commands like “sit.”  Nino comes to his name and is friendly with strangers.  On a playdate with another dog, he gave the other dog lots of kisses and happily bounced around.

Nino is up for adoption through the LA-SPCA and his adoption fee is $25.  His animal ID is 37575661.

