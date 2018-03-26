× ‘Now he knows the truth’: Estranged family holds memorial Mass for Tom Benson in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — A memorial Mass for Tom Benson was held Monday in San Antonio, where Benson’s estranged daughter, Renee, lives.

There was also an obituary published by his estranged family in the San Antonio Express-News.

“His private life was a grand adventure, with lots of love and laughter,” the obituary reads. “He truly loved his family, especially all the children! Warmer weekends were for family gatherings by the pool, where he barbecued.”

Tom Benson had been estranged from his daughter Renee Benson and her two children, Rita and Ryan LeBlanc, for the past few years until his death on March 15.

Renee Benson and her two children challenged Tom Benson’s mental competency in court after the billionaire Saints and Pelicans owner disowned them and placed wife Gayle as the recipient of his fortune.

The court battle started in early 2015 and was resolved in 2017.

“He could be harsh when he felt crossed or betrayed. Now he knows the truth, how very much we truly loved him!” the San Antonio obituary says.

Although the estranged family members were not invited to Benson’s funeral Mass at St. Louis Cathedral, according to The Advocate, Renee Benson and her two children were invited to a private viewing of Tom Benson at Notre Dame Seminary last week before the public visitation began.

Watch video from Benson’s New Orleans sendoff below: