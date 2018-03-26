× North Shore prosecutor fired, arrested for stealing prescription medication

COVINGTON, La. — An assistant district attorney for the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Covington has been fired and arrested for reportedly stealing prescription medications.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Kim DeBrock was fired and arrested about 6 p.m. Friday (March 23) on charges of felony attempted possession of a Schedule II and two misdemeanors: theft and illegal possession of stolen things.

Montgomery said his office has recused itself from prosecuting the case.

Drug addiction and the abuse of opioids is a crisis in our community,” he said. “It extends even into the law enforcement community itself. It is sad that I had to make this decision, but no one is above the law. I felt it was important to have an independent agency investigate this and treat it as a criminal matter. Everyone must be held accountable, especially those in positions of public trust.”