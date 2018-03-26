× NOPD: Foul play suspected in disappearance of New Orleans woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is searching for a woman who has been missing since March 15.

Investigators believe foul play may be involved in her disappearance.

Stlicia Harris, 24, was last seen on the evening of March 15, 2018 around 6 p.m. as she left the residence in the 1500 block of South Robertson Street.

Harris has not been seen or heard from since that day.

Harris is 5-foot, 5 inches inches tall, with a medium build and short gold/pink hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stlicia Harris is asked to contact Detective Thaddeus Williams immediately at 504-382-2648 or the Homicide office at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-821-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.