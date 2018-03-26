× Jazz Fest offers $50 tickets to locals on ‘Locals Thursday’

NEW ORLEANS — Jazz Fest is lowering the price of tickets for locals who want to enjoy the festival on “Locals Thursday.”

It’s the first time that Jazz Fest is offering a discounted ticket price for the locals-focused Jazz Fest day — this one falls on May 3. Lionel Richie is headlining that night.

Louisiana residents who present a valid ID can get up to two tickets for $50 each, and that includes a discounted ticket for one out-of-town friend.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday only and will be sold at designated windows at the Gentilly and Sauvage ticket booths and at the Trafalgar pedestrian gate. Patrons riding Jazz Fest Express will also be able to purchase their $50 Thursday ticket at those locations.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2018 Jazz Fest include: Aerosmith, Rod Stewart, Sting, Jimmy Buffett and his Acoustic Airmen, Jack White, Beck, Lionel Richie, David Byrne, Anita Baker, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Bonnie Raitt, Khalid, Sturgill Simpson, Jack Johnson, Sheryl Crow, Common, Cage the Elephant, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Steve Miller Band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Smokey Robinson, Juanes, Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, Toots & The Maytals, Aaron Neville and hundreds more.