It’s All About the Culture! Uptown Super Sunday!

NEW ORLEANS— Super Sunday in Uptown was a day full of good times, and this time the weather did not disappoint!

People came out to see family, friends, and most importantly, the Mardi Gras Indians!

This event was just more about those beautiful costumes, many people danced and skip all through the streets of Uptown showing off their fancy footwork!

From different colors, shapes, and sizes, the culture of New Orleans can be seen through the heart of every citizen here!

Check out some of the videos from our favorite second line guy itchy_world!

Show… that Work… #Itchy2ndLineVideos A post shared by Itchy (@itchy_world) on Mar 25, 2018 at 9:21pm PDT

Following the second line the “Revolution S&P club’ with special guest 2nd line club “Keep’N It Real” were both there showing off their fancy footwork as well!

And don’t forget, If you didn’t make it to the Uptown Super Sunday, you’ll have another chance soon to see the Indians.

Downtown Super Sunday is scheduled for April 8 at 1 p.m.