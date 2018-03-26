× Denham Springs man killed in Livingston Parish crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH–Shortly before 7:00 pm on March 24, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on LA Hwy 447 south of I-12 in Livingston Parish.

The crash took the life of 26 year old Christopher D. Fowler of Denham Springs.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Fowler was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 447 in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado.

Prior to the crash, witnesses observed Fowler driving at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles in a no passing zone in a curved area of the roadway.

As Fowler attempted to pass another vehicle in a curve and re-enter the northbound lane, he lost control of his vehicle causing it to leave the roadway to the right. Upon doing so the Silverado struck some small trees and flipped onto its driver’s side.

Fowler was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He sustained fatal injuries as a result.

He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is a possible factor, and a toxicology sample was taken from Fowler to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.