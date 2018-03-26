× Chocolate + peanut butter + cookie dough: Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor

NEW ORLEANS — Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream, from Blue Bell, arrives in stores this week.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough is a milk chocolate ice cream combined with peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks.

“We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. “The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love.”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough will be available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.