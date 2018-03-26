× $56 million Powerball ticket sold in South Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — A single ticket purchased in Lafayette matched all six numbers in the March 24 Powerball drawing to win the estimated $55.9 million Powerball jackpot, the second jackpot win in Louisiana in just under five months.

The latest winning ticket brings the total number of Powerball jackpot-winning tickets sold in Louisiana to 17 since the Lottery joined the multistate game in 1995.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won in Louisiana was Oct. 25, 2017 — a $191.1 million prize claimed by a Eunice trust. This March 24 winning ticket was sold at Tigers Touch Down 2 on E. Milton Avenue in Lafayette. The store will receive a bonus of $25,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the March 24 drawing were 10-33-45-53-56 and the Powerball was 24. Nationally, a total of 14,103,266 tickets (plays) were sold for the March 24 drawing.

The holder of Saturday’s jackpot-winning ticket has 180 days after the date of the drawing in which to claim the prize, which is subject to federal and state withholding taxes.

The advertised Powerball jackpot represents an estimate of the annuity prize amount, which is paid in 30 graduated installments that increase by 4 percent each year. The first installment is paid at the time the prize is claimed. Winners also have the option to take a one-time lump sum payment equal to the cash value of the jackpot prize pool, which is $33,587,274.16 for the March 24 drawing. The winner has up to 60 days after claiming the prize to decide on the prize payment option.