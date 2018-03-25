Tulane drops series finale against Cincinnati

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Cincinnati avoided the series sweep against Tulane on Sunday, beating the Green Wave 1-0. Tulane starter Keagan Gillies gave-up the one run on an RBI double to Manny Rodriguez in the first inning, but after that he retired 15-straight batters. In 8 innings of work, Gillies gave-up just 2 hits-- both to Rodriguez-- and struck-out 6. He still got tagged with the loss though, as Tulane's bats had trouble getting going all game. The Green Wave finished with 3 hits of their own and struggled against Cincy starter, Cam Alldred, who had 9 strike-outs in 7 shut-out innings. Jonathon Artigues, Sal Gozzo and Ty Johnson were the only Tulane players to record a hit in the game.

Despite Sunday's loss, Tulane (11-14, 2-1 AAC) won the weekend series against the Bearcats (10-12, 1-2 AAC), winning both Friday and Saturday's games. Next-up for the Green Wave is a road game against Southeastern Tuesday at 6 p.m. They'll get back to conference play next weekend with a 3-game series at USF.