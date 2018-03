Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Tennessee Williams Literary Festival wrapped up today, but before it did the annual Stella and Stanley yell was held in Jackson Square.

Participants yelled the names of the characters from one of Tennessee Williams' most famous plays, "A Streetcar Named Desire."

WGNO's Kenny Lopez joined in on the fun and competed, yelling "STELLLLLLLLAAAAA" at the top of his lungs!