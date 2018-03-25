Central Arkansas sweeps weekend series against UNO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Privateers lost their series finale against Central Arkansas on Sunday 5-3. The Bears got the weekend sweep, scoring 25 runs over the course of the 3-game set.

UNO starter, Kyle Arjona retired the first 9 batters of the game, but ran into some trouble in the 4th, when Central Arkansas scored 3 runs. With the bases loaded, Colby LeBlanc came-up with the RBI single and then right after, Rigo Aguilar drove-in two more with a 2 RBI double. The Privateers got one back in the bottom half of the 4th on the sacrifice fly from Owen Magee to make it 3-1, but Central Arkansas padded their lead in the 5th with a Josh Somdecerff 2-run homer to left field. With the 5-1 lead into the 8th, Cody Ducote did his best to close the gap, with a solo home run in the 8th and then an RBI triple in the bottom of the 9th, but that was as close as they could get.

On the mound, Cody Davenport got the win for the Bears. He had a no-hitter through 6 innings and pitched a complete game 4-hitter with 7 strike-outs. Arjona (2-2) got the loss in 5 innings of work, giving-up 5 runs on 3 hits and striking-out 5.

Next-up for UNO (9-15, 2-7 Southland) is a road game against South Alabama on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.