80 people shave their heads for St. Baldrick’s fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La-- St. Baldrick's is the largest non-government funder for childhood specific cancer research, and every year around St. Patrick's day thousands nationwide shave their heads.

"Shaving your head is a sign of solidarity for the children who are suffering through cancer," said Dean Arnett, an organizer of the weekend's event.

Nearly 40 people on Saturday, and 40 people on Sunday showed up to go bald, including Saints punter, Thomas Morstead. Morstead's foundation also spearheads funding for cancer research in children.

The hair shaved during the event is not donated. Since 2005 they've funded $213 million of childhood specific cancer research.