ST. TAMMANY PARISH — Election results are in for St. Tammany Parish.

Voters have rejected two sales tax renewals that would have funded maintenance and operations at the St. Tammany Parish courthouse and jail. The courthouse tax was rejected by 52 percent of voters. The jail tax renewal was defeated by a mere 140 votes.

Here are the winners of each race:

Justice of the Peace Ward 1: Casey Revere and Charles “Chuck” Wohltmann are headed to a runoff with 39 percent and 20 percent of the vote, respectively.

Slidell Mayor: Kevin C. Davis and “Greg” Cromer are headed to a runoff. Davis got 36 percent of the vote, while Cromer received 24 percent of the vote.

Slidell Council Members at Large: “Bill” Borchert, Jr. and Glynn Pichon have been elected Slidell Council Members at Large with 42 percent and 32 percent of the vote, respectively.

Slidell Council Member District A: Democrat Leslie Denham has defeated Republican Glenn Baham with 63 percent of the vote.

Slidell Council Member District B: David Dunham beats “Tommy” Benasco with 53 percent of the vote.

Slidell Council Member District E: “Kenny” Tamborella defeats “Chris” Symons with 59 percent of the vote.

Slidell Council Member District F: Kim Baronet Harbison beat Lance Grant with 58 percent of the vote.

Slidell Council Member District G: Cindi E. King and Glen C. Sutherland are headed to a runoff. King got 37 percent of the vote, while Sutherland received 36 percent.

Covington Councilman District C: “Tim” Burke received 50 percent of the vote, while “Joey” Roberts got 43 percent of the vote.