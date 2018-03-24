× Royce Duplessis wins District 93 state rep. seat

NEW ORLEANS — Election results are in for Orleans Parish.

Attorney Royce Duplessis has been elected to the District 93 state representative seat with 72 percent of the vote. He replaces Rep. Helena Moreno, who was term-limited and just got elected to the New Orleans City Council.

Here are the winners in the other races:

4th Circuit Court of Appeal Judge: Dale Atkins has defeated Robin Pittman with 58 percent of the vote.

Civil District Court Judge: Ellen Hazeur has defeated Richard Perque and Taetrece Harrison to become the next Civil District Court Judge.