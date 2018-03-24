× NOPD: Two struck, one killed by vehicle on North Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS — Two females were struck by a pick-up truck near the intersection of N. Claiborne and St. Bernard Avenue Saturday afternoon.

According to NOPD, one of the females died later at University Hospital.

The incident happened on Saturday, (March 24) about 1:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was traveling northbound on St. Bernard Avenue. The driver made a right turn and proceeded eastbound on N. Claiborne Avenue, at which time two female pedestrians crossed the roadway at a non-cross walk and were struck by the vehicle.

Officers do not suspect drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.