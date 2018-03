× Nicholas Muscarello, Jr. wins state rep. race in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH — Hammond attorney Nicholas Muscarello, Jr., has been elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Muscarello, a Republica, defeated David P. Vial, also a Republican, with 53 percent of the vote.

The seat had been vacant after Chris Broadwater resigned in December 2017.

Also in Tangipahoa Parish, voters approved a 10-year drainage property tax renewal and a 10-year fire protection property tax renewal.