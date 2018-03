× Lafourche Parish election results

LAFOURCHE PARISH — Election results are in for Lafourche Parish.

Here are the winners in each race:

17th Judicial District Attorney: Kristine Russell has defeated “Brad” Naquin with 52 percent of the vote.

Lafourche Parish School Board District 8: Raymond J. Toups and “Chris” Lagarde are heading to a runoff for the District 8 Lafourche Parish School Board seat.