Jefferson Parish election results
JEFFERSON PARISH — Election results are in for Jefferson Parish.
Here are the winners in each race:
Sheriff: Interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto defeated former JPSO spokesman John Fortunato to remain sheriff in Jefferson Parish. More info on that race here.
Constable: Allen Leone Jr. has defeated Jack Rizzuto in the constable race with 63 percent of the vote.
Kenner Mayor: Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn coasted to re-election, defeating “Al” Morella and Dona Reynaud with 80 percent of the vote.
Kenner Councilman At Large, Division A: Kristi McKinney defeated Maria Defrancesch with 54 percent of the vote.
Kenner Councilman District 1: Gregory W. Carroll and David Weathersby are heading to a runoff for District 1 Kenner City Council.
Kenner Councilman District 3: Glenn Hayes, Sr won the District 3 race, beating Randall Paul, Sr., with 74 percent of the vote.
Kenner Councilman District 5: George Branigan defeated Leonard Cline, Jr. with 67 percent of the vote.