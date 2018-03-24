× Jefferson Parish election results

JEFFERSON PARISH — Election results are in for Jefferson Parish.

Here are the winners in each race:

Sheriff: Interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto defeated former JPSO spokesman John Fortunato to remain sheriff in Jefferson Parish. More info on that race here.

Constable: Allen Leone Jr. has defeated Jack Rizzuto in the constable race with 63 percent of the vote.

Kenner Mayor: Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn coasted to re-election, defeating “Al” Morella and Dona Reynaud with 80 percent of the vote.

Kenner Councilman At Large, Division A: Kristi McKinney defeated Maria Defrancesch with 54 percent of the vote.

Kenner Councilman District 1: Gregory W. Carroll and David Weathersby are heading to a runoff for District 1 Kenner City Council.

Kenner Councilman District 3: Glenn Hayes, Sr won the District 3 race, beating Randall Paul, Sr., with 74 percent of the vote.

Kenner Councilman District 5: George Branigan defeated Leonard Cline, Jr. with 67 percent of the vote.