Hog For a Cause BBQ cooking contest comes to New Orleans this weekend

NEW ORLEANS,LA- Hundreds of professional BBQ teams from around the country tried their hand at cooking their best pig, ribs, and other kids of tasty meat for judges of the competition. Thousands came out to listen to live music that included N.M.O , The Steel drivers, and Turnpike Troubadours. There was fun for the whole family with face painting, all the yummy food you can eat, and some dancing. This year was also the debut of the Phelps Dunbar Tent which was a huge craft beer Oktoberfest-style haven for the visitors.