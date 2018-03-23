Zion Harmonizers perform ‘This Little Light of Mine’ on the Twist Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Zion Harmonizers have been putting out great gospel music for 79 years. And they are celebrating with music.

Sunday (March 25) is the Zion Harmonizers' 79th Anniversary concert at 3:00 p.m. at the Little Zion Baptist Church, 4821 Earhart Blvd.

The Zion Harmonizers stopped by the Twist Stage to give us a sample of what they had in store.

Along with the Zion Harmonizers, the concert will feature Rocks of Harmony, Mighty Supremes, New Voices of Light, Smooth Family, Gospel Inspirations and more.