Washington Parish deputy shoots, kills man after struggle in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Bogalusa man dead.

According to State Police, deputies in Washington Parish responded about 3:30 a.m. Friday (March 23) to a suspicious person on a motorcycle at the boat launch on Poole’s Bluff Road in Bogalusa.

When the deputy arrived, “a struggle” ensued, according to State Police, and additional units were called to the scene.

Deputies who arrived as backup saw the man, 32-year-old Daniel Allen Young of Bogalusa, struggling with the deputy.

Shots were fired, and Young was killed.

The deputy was taken to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa to be treated for injuries he sustained.

The incident remains under investigation.