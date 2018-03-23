Tyrann Mathieu Holding a Celebrity Kickball Game & a Free Youth Camp

Tyrann Mathieu & Friends' 1st Annual Kickball Classic
"New Orleans and LSU's own Tyrann Mathieu will host a Kickball Game, along with other on field activities to provide a fun-filled family event for all. All proceeds benefit The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation impacts disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in his hometown of New Orleans and in Phoenix, Arizona, where Tyrann Mathieu shows his athletic ability as a Safety for the Arizona Cardinals." - ticketmaster.com
- Saturday, March 24, 2018
- 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- The Shrine on Airline
- 6000 Airline Drive
- Metairie, LA 70003
- Tickets
- Standard Adult Admission: $20 + Fees
- VIP Admission Tickets: $50 + Fees
- Early entry to Event
- Receive special Event T-Shirt
- VIP Gold Tickets: $75 + Fees
- Early entry to Event
- Receive special Event T-Shirt
- Access to the Party Shack
- VIP Platinum Tickets: $150 + Fees
- Early entry to Event
- Receive special Event T-shirt
- Access to the Party Shack
- Receive official Game Kickball
- Meet & Greet with Tyrann Mathieu & Friends
- All Access Tickets: $500 + Fees
- Early entry to Event
- Receive (2) special Event T-Shirts
- Access to the Party Shack
- Receive official Game Kickball
- Meet & Greet with Tyrann Mathieu & Friends
- Exclusive Access to VIP Pool Area
- VIP Field Access
Click here for more information about Tyrann Mathieu & Friends' 1st Annual Kickball Classic.
Click here for more information about the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.
3rd Annual Heart of a Badger FREE Youth Camp
- Sunday, March 25, 2018
- 2:00pm - 4:30pm
- New Orleans Saints Training Facility
- 5800 Airline Drive
- Metairie, LA 70003
- Open to boys and girl from grades Kindergarten to 9th
- Free
- Register here as registration is limited.
Click here for more information about the 3rd Annual Heart of a Badger Football Skills FREE Youth Camp.