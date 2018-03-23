Tyrann Mathieu Holding a Celebrity Kickball Game & a Free Youth Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyrann Mathieu & Friends' 1st Annual Kickball Classic

"New Orleans and LSU's own Tyrann Mathieu will host a Kickball Game, along with other on field activities to provide a fun-filled family event for all. All proceeds benefit The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation impacts disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in his hometown of New Orleans and in Phoenix, Arizona, where Tyrann Mathieu shows his athletic ability as a Safety for the Arizona Cardinals." - ticketmaster.com

Saturday, March 24, 2018

2:00pm - 5:00pm

The Shrine on Airline 6000 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70003

Tickets Standard Adult Admission: $20 + Fees VIP Admission Tickets: $50 + Fees Early entry to Event Receive special Event T-Shirt VIP Gold Tickets: $75 + Fees Early entry to Event Receive special Event T-Shirt Access to the Party Shack VIP Platinum Tickets: $150 + Fees Early entry to Event Receive special Event T-shirt Access to the Party Shack Receive official Game Kickball Meet & Greet with Tyrann Mathieu & Friends All Access Tickets: $500 + Fees Early entry to Event Receive (2) special Event T-Shirts Access to the Party Shack Receive official Game Kickball Meet & Greet with Tyrann Mathieu & Friends Exclusive Access to VIP Pool Area VIP Field Access



_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

3rd Annual Heart of a Badger FREE Youth Camp

Sunday, March 25, 2018

2:00pm - 4:30pm

New Orleans Saints Training Facility 5800 Airline Drive Metairie, LA 70003

Open to boys and girl from grades Kindergarten to 9th

Free

