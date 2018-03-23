× National Puppy Day: Meet Lupin

Lupin is a 10-weeks-old puppy. He was born on January 7, the best day of the year! He weighs 15 pounds so he will most likely weigh between 65 and 80 pounds when he’s full grown! He is a very sensitive boy….he likes to play rough, but when his doggie mama corrects me sometimes he gets his feelings hurt. But he bounces right back, really, he’s a puppy so he can actually bounce! He loves to cuddle with his bros and his doggie mom. He just needs some puppy school and potty training and a FOREVER home as in forever and ever and ever! So if you think you have the magical place they talk about, the forever home, go to www.animalrescueneworleans.org and click on “adopt” to fill out the application. Hurry! They don’t think he’ll be available for long, not with that face!

Lupin is in a foster home. For more info please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. The adoption fee is $200 and includes neuter, shots and a chip.

Click here for more information about Lupin.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.