Hollywood South News with Jabari: Twitter co-founder in NOLA for screening

NEW ORLEANS -- Twitter co-founder and CEO of the mobile payment company Square Jack Dorsey was in the Big Easy to support the screening of SisterHearts. The short film featured the story of Maryam Uloho who owns SisterHearts Thrift store in Arabi. SisterHearts-non profit organization geared towards prison reform, and reentry. The short film is now available to view for free!

Central Casting has an open casting call for extras! several productions are starting soon and they need bodies to fill in for the paid position. One one of the projects you'll have to opportunity to work on set with actors like Tom Hanks. All you have to do is get registered!

Here's a note from the casting director:

"Do you want to be paid to flashback to 1980’s rock scene?! Central Casting is seeking men & women interested in working as paid extras on the Netflix / Motley Crue feature film, “The Dirt”, filming throughout the New Orleans area until the end of April. If interested, email your info and a current picture to Dirt@centralcasting.com."