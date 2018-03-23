Amy Rose, a Pygmy Hedgehog, Visited from Audubon Zoo
An archaeologist-themed exhibit features the "Criaturas de la Noche" (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, offering a glimpse of a jungle teeming with life after nightfall. A 42-foot, transparent flyway is filled with more than 200 Seba's short-tailed bats that thrive in the dark.The nocturnal house also includes vampire bats, ringtail cats, red-eyed tree frogs, giant cave roaches, Anthony's poison arrow frogs, Costa Rican zebra tarantulas, and engaging douroucouli—also known as Nancy Ma's night owl monkeys.
Alpaca:
A herd of Alpaca, a domesticated South American species similar to llamas, roam inside a new habitat next to a spacious Maya Village plaza where families can relax.
Play Area:
A children's play area features a climbing structure, space for presentations, and new restroom facilities.
Earth Fest
"Earth Fest presented by Entergy is a fun way for Zoo visitors to learn about saving the environment. Featuring Grammy award-winning group, Lost Bayou Ramblers! Exhibitors representing groups from the non-profit and governmental sectors as well as businesses involved with environmental issues will help Zoo visitors answer questions for prizes on the Earth Quest game. Great food and crafts available for purchase! We encourage you to wear bat or vampire costumes to Earth Fest to help us celebrate the opening of the Bat House at newly expanded Jaguar Jungle!" - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Saturday, March 24, 2018
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- 10:00am-5:00pm
- Admission
- Earth Fest admission is included with regular zoo admission or an Audubon Nature Institute membership.
- Please note: outside food, beverages, or tents will not be allowed during Earth Fest
- Entertainment
- 10:00am-Noon: Winners of the Ronald McDonald House Crescent City Talent Showcase
- 12:30pm-2:15pm: 5 Finger Discount
- 2:30pm-4:45pm: Lost Bayou Ramblers
- ***The Krewe des Fleurs will be on-hand passing out seed papers through Earth Fest.
- Jeans for Giraffes
- "With the mission to raise funds for giraffe conservation, Audubon Zoo is collecting jeans as part of a contest to win an up close and personal experience with giraffes. Jeans for Giraffes raises funds through recycling donated jeans that are transported to a textile recycler, where denim is turned into insulation for homes and businesses. The recycling company pays for collected denim by the pound, and this money goes directly towards giraffe conservation and research projects. Read more at: JeansForGiraffes.org."
- Donate your used denim and you will be entered to win a Meet and Greet with our herd of giraffe at Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center! You may even get a chance to have an up close encounter with one of the three babies.
- The Green Project's Paint Recycling Program
- Do you have a can of paint wasting away in the corner of your house because you’re not sure how to dispose of it? Paint cannot be dumped or thrown away without proper treatment. If dumped down a storm drain or into a landfill, paint pollutes our bayous, lakes and wetlands and causes serious long-term damage to regional groundwater.
- Paint they will take:
- Water-based Paint (Latex or Acrylic)
- Paint in it's original container with label
- Usable Paint (Not sour smelling, hardened)
- Paint they will not take:
- No oil-based paint
- No metallic paint
- No textured paint or other chemicals
- As a bonus for recycling, you will receive a discounted admission coupon, good for up to 4 guests. Valid on March 24, 2018 only.
