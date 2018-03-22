Would you eat it? Zucchini Balls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

An Italian treat with no meat?! Test Kitchen Taylor was inspired by Lent to create zucchini balls! Tamica and LBJ loved them and even got seconds after the show!

Zucchini Balls

3 medium zucchini

Kosher salt, to taste

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 c. Thinly sliced basil

1 Egg, lightly beaten

1 c. panko breadcrumbs

1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan, divided

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

jar marinara sauce

pasta

Grate the zucchini on a medium grater. Line a medium bowl with a kitchen towel. Add the grated zucchini.

Pull up the sides of the towel and squeeze the zucchini until most of the excess moisture is removed.

Transfer the dried zucchini to a clean bowl.

Add the garlic, basil, egg, panko breadcrumbs, and Parmesan.

Season to taste with salt and pepper. Form the zucchini mixture into small balls.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the meatballs and fry on all sides.

Drain the meatballs on a plate lined with paper towels.

Serve with pasta and sauce.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!